Happy wedding anniversary to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, who are celebrating their special day which took place ten years ago on Friday. And since the couple took over the This Morning presenting reins on the day, it was only fitting that Ruth wear a gorgeous dress to mark the moment. The presenter certainly looked lovely in her white and navy shirt dress with a pretty spot print, which we can reveal is another chic buy from Hobbs.

WATCH: Eamonn serenades Ruth on their wedding anniversary

Ruth's pick is the flattering 'Magda' shirt dress from the brand, which costs £149. With a fun ruffled hem, flattering midi length and waist-cinching tie belt, we can see why she loved it – and no doubt Eamonn paid her a few compliments, too!

Magda dress, £149, Hobbs @ John Lewis

It's not the only beautiful dress Ruth has worn this week – for Thursday's Loose Women, she looked just as lovely in a fluttery floral dress from Whistles. The gorgeous button-up midi is currently reduced from £149 to £119.20 in the brand's sale, so hurry if you're interested!

Adorably, the happy couple started the show on Friday by reminiscing about their wedding day, with Eamonn even serenading Ruth with Slim Whitman's song 'Happy Anniversary'.

Ella diagonal floral dress, £119.20, Whistles

Eamonn then sweetly started singing along to the lyrics, directing the words "Another year of love has gone by," to his wife, who smiled and giggled at her husband. "See, that's Slim Whitman saying it for me. Darling, happy anniversary," he said to Ruth, who replied: "Happy anniversary."

Eamonn and Ruth's beautiful wedding day

Earlier in the day, Ruth shared a series of throwback photos from her wedding day - which was covered exclusively by HELLO! - showing the pair in the grounds of their picturesque wedding venue and sharing a dance at their reception. "Loving & laughing for 24 years… Happy 10th Anniversary my darling @eamonnholmes," she captioned the post.

