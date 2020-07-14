Nadia Sawalha makes surprising change for Loose Women appearance

Shaking things up, Nadia Sawalha surprised Loose Women viewers when she stepped out in a very different look for Tuesday's episode of the hit ITV show. Donning a fuschia midi dress from River Island, the mum-of-two certainly stunned in her latest outfit, which featured a pussy-bow neck, V-front, and billowing sleeves. Often appearing on Loose Women in jumpsuits, trousers, and patterned blouses, Nadia rarely wears dresses - and it wasn't just her fans that were surprised. Even Nadia's stylists Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - who go by MotherShoppers - were in complete disbelief. Reposting a video of Nadia's latest look, they wrote: "We got her in a dress. How bloody amazing do you look @nadiasawalha."

Priced at £46, you can still shop Nadia's River Island dress on the ASOS website - but you better act quickly. Available in select UK sizes, this pretty purple number is selling like hotcakes, and after Nadia's glamorous appearance on the show, we can see it flying off the shelves in no time!

Nadia's stylists were even surprised that she'd worn a dress on Tuesday

River Island dress, £46, ASOS

Bringing her style A-game on Tuesday, Nadia even delivered a masterclass in accessorising. Amping up her desk-to-daywear dress with a pair of black pointed stilettos and silver crescent moon earrings from Kate Thornton for Bibi Bijoux, the 55-year-old looked absolutely stunning. She wore her brunette hair down in her signature curls and color-coordinated her makeup. Her eyes were dusted in a smoky purple shadow complete with a lick of mascara, meanwhile, her cheeks were tinted with rosy-blusher, and her lips were painted in a delicate nude lipgloss.

Nadia accessorised with earrings from Kate Thornton for Bibi Bijoux

When she's not in the Loose Women hot seat, Nadia resides at her home in London which she shares with husband Mark Adderley and their two daughters, Maddie and Kiki-Bee. She is said to have owned the five-bedroom property for over 18 years, and she has other family members close at hand as her parents live next door. The home is ideal for entertaining, with a large open-plan kitchen and dining room that leads out to the garden.

