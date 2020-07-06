Andrea McLean stuns in a white dress from Whistles - and it's on sale Andrea's dreamy white dress also comes in black

A vision in white, Andrea McLean certainly made a stylish return to the Loose Women hot seat on Monday when she stepped out in a floaty summer dress from Whistles. On hand to co-present the hit ITV show alongside her costs Saira Khan, Denise Welch, and Coleen Nolan, the mum-of-two looked absolutely radiant in her belted midi dress. Wearing a classic and timeless silhouette, Andrea's summery frock features frill sleeves, a button-up front, and a V-shaped neckline. Accessorising with a silver hooped necklace and statement beaded bracelets, the TV star wore her brunette hair down in loose, voluminous curls and opted for natural makeup.

Andrea posted a photo of her outfit on Instagram

Loving her look? Good news, Andrea's dress is a total bargain buy in the Whistles sale, but you better act quickly - it's selling fast. Reduced from £119 to £79, you can also buy the 'Anita' dress in black, why not get both? A summer staple perfect for all occasions, mix and match with sandals, heels, and trainers depending on your mood.

Anita dress, reduced from £119 to £79, Whistles

Dressed by her trusty styling duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – also known as MotherShoppers - Andrea is often spotted wearing chic yet affordable pieces from her favourite brands. Just last week she stepped out in head-to-toe high street to film another episode of Loose Women, and viewers were loving her sunshine yellow shirt from Marks & Spencer, which she teamed with a khaki skirt from Zara.

Having prepared for her appearance on Monday's show over the weekend, on Saturday Andrea revealed that she had once again taken matters into her own hands and resorted to a DIY hair dying kit. Posting a video on Instagram, she wrote: "When you forget to book a hair appointment on the busiest day of the year…Am I the last woman in Britain doing her own hair?" Both Andrea and her husband Nick Feeney could be seen sectioning parts of her hair to paint the dye onto her roots. And after revealing the finished result on today’s episode, it appears the 50-year-old doesn't need professionals to have gorgeous, bouncy hair!

