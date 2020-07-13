Andrea McLean stuns in a Topshop dress - and it's just £20 Andrea's Topshop dress is SO chic

Andrea McLean stepped out in the dreamiest Topshop dress - and it's just £20. Reduced from £35 in the sale, Andrea's midi features mesh balloon style sleeves, a monochrome print, and a chic side split. Stylish yet affordable, the Loose Women star donned her summery frock to film Monday's episode of Loose Women alongside Denise Welch, Linda Robson, and Kéllé Bryan.

Accessorising with her favourite silver hooped jewelry set and black strappy heels, the mum-of-two looked absolutely radiant in her desk-to-daywear ensemble. She wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and matched her makeup accordingly, opting for a brown smokey eyeshadow, rosy blusher, and a pink high-shine lipgloss to complete the look. Obsessed with Andrea's dress? Our advice is to act quickly - this summer staple is flying off the virtual shelves and it's only available in select sizes.

Just missed the boat? Rest assured - we've found a stylish alternative from Miss Selfridge. Retailing at £32, it's adorned in a similar print and features puffed sleeves, a high neck, and a statement front split.

Revered for her elegant ensembles on the show, Andrea often wears high street brands in the Loose Women hot seat - and Topshop is clearly one of her favorites. Last month she dressed to impress in a blush pink midi, priced at £45, which boasted pretty button detailing down the front and a simple belted tie at the waist. Looking perfectly on-trend in the puff sleeve dress, she teamed her Topshop buy with a pair of coordinating nude stilettos and a simple silver necklace to match - gorgeous!

Even Andrea's co-star Jane Moore loves the brand, and earlier this month she donned a pink power suit which took major style cues from The Duchess of Cambridge. Other celebrities often spotted wearing Topshop include Kelly Brook, Ashley Roberts, Alex Jones, Tana Ramsay, and Mrs. Hinch.

