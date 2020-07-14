Kate Garraway wears the rainbow in stunning Boden dress for latest GMB appearance Kate's dress is perhaps a sweet nod to the NHS

Kate Garraway returned to present Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning, looking beautiful once again in a stunning rainbow dress from Boden. The star, who is now fronting the show alongside Ben Shepherd after nearly four months off, may have even been paying a colourful tribute to the NHS with her outfit – since the rainbow has become a sign of gratitude and respect for the UK's healthcare service during the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Inside Kate Garraway's house and garden sanctuary in north London

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate Garraway updated viewers on Derek

Beginning the show with a smile once again, Kate revealed that she was hoping to visit husband Derek in hospital afterwards – and that the nurses had promised to put GMB on the television for Derek in his room.

Mila midi dress, £70, Boden

The presenter's colourful midi dress, which features rainbow stripes, puff sleeves and a pretty pussy-bow neckline, is the 'Mila' dress from Boden – which is currently reduced from £140 down to £70 in the brand's sale.

It's not known whether Kate is working with ITV stylist Debbie Harper for her looks on the show, since stylists haven't been able to work with their usual clients due to coronavirus guidelines – but Debbie may be putting together her outfits from afar.

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins looks picture perfect in one of the season's biggest trends

Kate wore a pretty L.K.Bennett dress on Monday

After her return to the show on Monday, the star shared a sweet Instagram post from the studio, writing: "Well I survived my 1st day back without crashing the show thanks to the brilliant @benshephardofficial, the whole wonderful @gmb team & all of YOUR patience!!

"Thanks so much for your incredibly kind messages. Means such a lot. Derek had a stable day too so [fingers crossed]. See you at 6am tomorrow xxx."

Fans have been quick to send their support to Kate, responding on Twitter to the show's clips. "Sooo lovely to see our nations sweetheart back brightening up our screens with her smile. Much love Kate," one wrote on Tuesday – another added of her upcoming visit to Derek: "Great news! Love your outfit Kate."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.