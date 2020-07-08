Christine Lampard sends fans wild in a pink summer dress from L.K.Bennett - wait 'til you see it

Pretty in pink, Christine Lampard stepped out in a lovely patterned frock from L.K.Bennett for Wednesday's episode of Loose Women - and we need it. Returning to the panel in one of The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands, Christine was on hand to present the hit ITV show alongside Jane Moore, Judi Love and Janet Street-Porter. Donning a sophisticated summer dress, Christine's particular style is the 'Grace Rose Cotton Dress', which is currently priced at £325 on the L.K.Bennett website. Crafted from beautiful broderie, it nods to vintage haute couture with a scalloped collar, matching short sleeves, a button-up bodice and a flared midi skirt.

Christine's L.K.Bennett dress nods to vintage haute couture

Styled by her trusty duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - otherwise known as Mother Shoppers - Christine's latest look certainly sent viewers wild. Accessorising with silver jewellery, the TV star wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and matched her makeup accordingly. Her eyes were dusted in a smokey copper shadow complete with a lick of mascara, rose blusher, and a Parisian pink lipstick - so chic!

Grace Rose Cotton Dress, £325, L.K.Bennett

L.K.Bennett is fast-becoming one of Christine's favourites, and we can see why. Opting for another of the brand's designs last Friday, she sported a vibrant, peony print frock which costs £276. Inspired by 1930s fashion, Christine's silk day dress featured a high neck, shirring, and pleated detailing. She styled her brunette locks into in a loose bun and coordinated her bright pink lipstick to the bold hues of her dress. Posting a photo on Instagram, Loose Women viewers were certainly quick to reply. "Love the dress it really suits you, fab colour for summer," wrote one. "Beautiful dress worn by a beautiful lady," added another.

VIDEO: Christine Lampard Gives Glimpse Into Chic Monochrome Lounge

When she's not in the Loose Women hot seat, Christine has been social-distancing at her £10million London home which she shares with her husband Frank and their daughter Patricia, one, as well as Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

