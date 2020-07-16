Steal Cameron Diaz's style in this £13.99 dupe of her dreamy floral dress There's Something About Cameron's sense of style

Cameron Diaz posted a rare snap last week, revealing she had turned her back on acting in favour of launching a vegan wine brand! Who would have thought?

We're totally on board with the 47-year-old star's new career direction… but have to admit that we were a little distracted by her gorgeous dress in her latest picture!

We've tracked down a cheap dupe of Cameron's pretty dress

The Charlie's Angels star – who raises daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden – was seen clutching a glass of vino, wearing a stunning peasant dress boasting a dreamy blue floral print. We've hunted high and low for the look, but might have found something even better instead.

Shein does a strikingly similar little number for just £13.99 in the sale - a fraction of what we reckon Cameron's dress costs. The pretty midi dress boasts a similar ditsy floral pattern and smocked style, plus a near-identical sweetheart neckline.

Flounce Sleeve Shirred Bodice Ditsy Floral Dress, £13.99, Shein

If you're feeling a little flusher, & Other Stories have a lovely dupe for £95, which would be perfect for gossiping over a glass of wine or two. If only we could look half as glamorous as Cameron while doing it!

Floral printed smocked sweetheart midi dress, £95, & Other Stories

Cameron recently revealed she has teamed up with her friend Katherine Power to launch their own clean wine label called Avaline. The brand was inspired by the pair after they wanted to know exactly what was in their drink.

The American beauty explained: "Introducing @avaline! It all started two years ago on a beautiful Los Angeles afternoon in the backyard with @katherinepower. We realised that we knew the contents of everything that went onto and into our bodies—why not wine?"

