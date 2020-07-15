Victoria Beckham debuts dress inspired by abstract art – and it's beautiful The designer revealed the dress on Instagram

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the release of her beautiful new paint splatter dress, and it might just be the designer's boldest frock to date.

The pastel green piece looks like it's been lightly splashed with red paint, and also features a classic blouse silhouette, narrow sleeves and a soft polo neck.

It won't come as much of a surprise that the gorgeous dress is inspired by abstract expressionist art.

Named the Dolman Sleeve Midi Dress in Paint Splatter Print, the piece is currently available to purchase on the designer's website for £1,190.

Victoria showed off the dress on Instagram

Posting a clip of herself in the dress, the former Spice Girl wrote: "At home in the paint splatter print dress from the #VBPAW20 collection – so excited this collection has arrived!"

Victoria's followers were quick to let her know that they approved. "Love that dress, it’s so chic," wrote one, with another adding: "That's a beautiful dress." A third fan gushed: "Love this. The green and design are perfect." A fourth exclaimed: "Love it! Great colour."

Named the Dolman Sleeve Midi Dress, £1,190, Victoria Beckham

The paint splatter dress might come with a hefty price tag attached, but not all of the mother-of-four's fashion and beauty buys are quite so eye-wateringly expensive.

In fact, one of Victoria's hot weather go-to's will only set you back £5.95!

In a video on Instagram last summer, she revealed that she is a fan of Weleda Skin Food, a nourishing cream that's packed with plant extracts and essential oils and is particularly ideal for dry skin.

Victoria uses it to prolong her tan – and the former singer has been looking particularly bronzed in recent photos – which may well be down to the product.

"It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product," the 46-year-old previously explained.

