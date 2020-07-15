Love Victoria Beckham's slogan T-shirts? You'll want these sassy face masks Poke fun at yourself like the fashion designer

Victoria Beckham has released a number of slogan T-shirts over the years, many of which poke fun at herself - who can forget her 'I can't concentrate in flats' tee which refers to her footwear choices?

Just like a classic tee, face masks have become the new everyday staple, and there are plenty of options out there for those who haven't got their hands on a face covering yet. We've got our eye on some cool slogan versions we bet the fashion designer would love!

With chic monochrome colourways and sassy phrases, we've rounded up some options that would fit right into David Beckham's wife's wardrobe...

Victoria Beckham-inspired slogan face masks:

It's a thought many of us have had since lockdown restrictions began to ease, so why not speak your mind?

Too close mask, £8.32, Etsy

How similar is this mask to VB's 'Smile' tee, which alluded to her famous poker face? And it comes in black or white, so it's suitable for every outfit.

I'm smiling mask, £9.95, Etsy

Made from two layers of soft polyester, this funny slogan will make people do a double-take!

WTF mask, £11.49, Redbubble

We can totally see VB rocking this sassy mask, don't you think?

Read my lips mask, £19.99, Etsy

Perfect for those who ooze confidence, this mask will let everyone know you've got perfect makeup or clear skin, even if they can't see it!

I'm cute mask, £7.99, Etsy

Whether you love gin, wine or beer, there's a slogan suitable for everyone!

Gin mask, £10.95, Etsy

While it's technically not a slogan, this mask speaks for itself!

Mute mask, £11.49, Redbubble

Friends fans will love this mask! We can't think of a better way to encourage people to keep their distance.

Friends mask, £11.07, Redbubble

