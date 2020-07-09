Victoria Beckham's statement sunglasses are too gorgeous – but fans might be disappointed VB's eyewear is always on point

Victoria Beckham posted another glamorous selfie on her Instagram page on Wednesday, showing off a chic new pair of sunglasses from her own line. "Another sunny morning. Love these Enamel Navigator frames from #VBEyewear," she wrote, with plenty of fans sending their compliments on her styling. Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton even quickly commented: "Love these!!!" which prompted plenty of excitement too!

Victoria showed off her current favourite sunglasses

Some of Victoria's fashion followers might be disappointed, however, since the star's 'Enamel Navigator' sunglasses have already sold out on her website. The £325 frames are still available in the gold khaki shade though, which we reckon will look just as chic as VB's.

WATCH: Harper customises mum Victoria's designer sunglasses

Other fans added that they couldn't stretch to the price tag of Victoria's accessories offering, with one suggesting: "Do you think you will ever do an affordable high street range? Normal folk cannot afford prices like these. The accessories you design are so lovely."

Enamel Navigator in Gold Khaki, £325, Victoria Beckham

Of course, Victoria has worked on high-street collaborations in the past, launching a line for American brand Target in 2017 – she also has a sportswear line with Reebok.

And if you're still after a Beckham bargain, we've spotted the star's neon jumper in the sale at Net A Porter – at 70 per cent off! The 'Neon ribbed pointelle-knit sweater' is currently down to £79.50 from £265, and is still available in most sizes.

Neon ribbed pointelle-knit sweater, £79.50, Net A Porter

Victoria modelled the bold design in her latest selfie, and we think you'll agree it's a great summer layering piece (which will see you through to autumn and winter, too).

The Beckhams have been enjoying plenty of special family time recently, with eldest son Brooklyn returning home after spending the coronavirus lockdown in New York. David and Victoria also celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Saturday, with the fashion designer wowing her followers in a plunging gown for their romantic celebrations.

