Christine Lampard's silk shirt is a summer must-have – and wait 'til you see her skirt

Christine Lampard has been filling in for Lorraine Kelly on morning show Lorraine this week, and her style choices have been on point so far.

But the presenter surprised ITV viewers on Friday when she mixed up her wardrobe staples, ditching her preferred midi dresses in favour of a fitted pencil skirt and a smart silk shirt.

Looking safari-ready in chic neutrals, Christine's blouse gave us serious workwear inspiration. Worn tucked into her khaki skirt, the classic look was a major departure for the colour-loving star.

Christine Lampard looked gorgeous in her safari-inspired outfit

We've unearthed Christine's stylish shirt online and good news – it's in the sale. The 'Straight Fit Silk Shirt' is down to £71 from £95 on & Other Stories. A worthwhile investment in our minds!

Straight Fit Silk Shirt, £71, & Other Stories

Her Phase Eight skirt is even more of a bargain - we'd go as far as to say it's the ultimate wardrobe staple. Featuring a belt to cinch you in at the waist, oversized pocket detailing and a slit running up the front, it'll create a flattering silhouette for every figure.

It's half price at £39 and reduced to clear though so you'll need to act fast!

Sarina Patch Pocket Pencil Skirt, £39.00, Phase Eight

Crediting the Loose Women stylist for her outfit, Christine wrote: "It’s Friday!! Thank you for your company this week on @lorraine Shirt from @andotherstories skirt from @phaseeight courtesy of @sophierosekirkwood".

It's not the first time Christine has wowed with her summer fashion picks – she's rocked everything from Monsoon to Zara during her recent Loose Women appearances, causing mass sell-outs with her choices.

