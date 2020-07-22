Christine Lampard stuns in the ultimate denim dress on Lorraine The Loose Women star looked gorgeous!

Christine Lampard just found the most perfect denim dress – and her fans have gone wild for it!

The TV star rocked another winning look on Wednesday as she presented Lorraine, wearing a beautiful midi dress from & Other Stories – and it's still in stock!

MORE: Christine Lampard stuns in silk floral dress as she returns to Lorraine

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares glimpse into her chic monochrome lounge

The 'Belted Midi Dress' features an A-line silhouette, defined waist, long sleeves, slanted front pockets, and front button closures. It even comes with a matching square buckle belt – all for £85!

If denim isn't your material of choice, Christine's dress also comes in seven other colours! Ranging from black to leopard print, there's a style to suit all.

Belted Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

Sharing a gorgeous photo on Instagram, Christine's fans were quick to praise her stunning look. One wrote: "You always look lovely." "Good morning Christine you look absolutely beautiful as always," added another.

Christine made her return to Lorraine on Monday – and she looked absolutely beautiful once again. The presenter wore a pretty floral silk dress from star favourite brand Wyse London – which we've also seen Amanda Holden wear recently.

Dressed by her Loose Women stylists Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley, Christine styled her dress by buttoning it up elegantly and letting the bold print do the talking.

Christine Lampard's fans loved her denim dress

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns fans with first holiday photo - and we need her daring outfit

Christine's pick is the 'Fabienne' dress from Wyse London, which costs £285 and is made in 100 per cent luxurious silk. The brand states: "Capture the spirit of spring with the new garden ditsy print. Chic, wearable and elegant, this cool silk dress has you covered for every occasion, from work to beach to evening dinner."

It's not first time Christine has wowed with her summer fashion picks – she's rocked everything from Monsoon to Zara during her recent Loose Women appearances, causing mass sell outs with her choices.

Last week, she surprised viewers by teaming her pretty puff-sleeve dress with a different hairstyle to her usual tousled waves – wearing a unique updo with loose strands framing her face. Boho beautiful!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.