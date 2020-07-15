Christine Lampard wows viewers in a Monsoon summer dress - wait 'til you see it

Gorgeous in green, Christine Lampard wowed viewers when she stepped out in a summer dress from Monsoon to film Tuesday's episode of Loose Women. Looking as radiant ever, the TV star certainly made a statement in her floral frock, which featured puff sleeves, a matching waist-tie belt, and ruched detailing through the bust. Keeping all eyes on her elegant ensemble, the mum-of-one accessorised with a simple gold heart necklace. She styled her brunette hair in loose curls and opted for a natural and glowy makeup look, which consisted of copper eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and matte pink lipstick to finish.

SHOP: Ruth Langsford's silky satin dress was a total hit with This Morning viewers

Christine looked gorgeous in green on Tuesday

READ: Amanda Holden's new statement dress might leave you speechless

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Christine Lampard Gives Glimpse Into Chic Monochrome Lounge

Stylish, sustainable, and affordable, Christine's summer dress is an all-rounder. Priced at £65, the 'Roxie Organic Cotton Dress' is made from responsibly sourced cotton and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ - a planet-friendly alternative to viscose. Breathable, light and soft to the touch, it's perfect for heatwave weather and can be worn for a number of occasions. Go casual by pairing with box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag to match, or style up this gorgeous green number with nude wedges, statement earrings, and a chic clutch bag.

Roxie Dress, £65, Monsoon

Christine always looks oh-so-lovely on the show, and the presenter has been donning a number of floral pieces for summer recently. Last week she turned to one The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands, Ghost, wearing the 'Fleurette crepe floral midi dress' by the brand, which now costs £103.20 instead of its usual £129.

Earlier this month, she also opted for a vibrant, peony print frock from royal-approved brand L.K.Bennett. Reduced from £396 to £276 in the sale, Christine's 1930s inspired frock showcased a high neck, shirring and pleated detailing, and featured a vintage style peony print in black peppered with bold colours. The Northern Irish beauty coordinated her bright pink lipstick to the bold hues of her dress – the perfect finishing touch.

MORE: Kylie Jenner’s bandana print dress is perfect for summer - and it's on sale

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.