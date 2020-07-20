Christine Lampard stuns in silk floral dress as she returns to Lorraine We've seen Amanda Holden rock this dress, too!

Christine Lampard returned to present the Lorraine show on Monday morning, and looked absolutely beautiful, of course! The presenter wore a pretty floral silk dress from star favourite brand Wyse London – which we've also seen Amanda Holden wear recently. Dressed by her Loose Women stylists Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley, Christine styled her dress by buttoning it up elegantly and letting the bold print do the talking.

Christine looked beautiful in her dress from Wyse London

Sharing a gorgeous selfie on Instagram, she wrote: "Good morning Monday! Great to be back with the @lorraine team whilst @lorrainekellysmith takes a well deserved break! See you again tomorrow at 9am dress from @wyselondon @mothershoppers."

Christine's latest pick is the 'Fabienne' dress from Wyse London, which costs £285 and is made in 100 per cent luxurious silk.

The brand states: "Capture the spirit of spring with the new garden ditsy print. Chic, wearable and elegant, this cool silk dress has you covered for every occasion, from work to beach to evening dinner."

Wearing a chic updo on Friday's Loose Women

It's not first time Christine has wowed with her summer fashion picks – she's rocked everything from Monsoon to Zara during her recent Loose Women appearances, causing mass sell outs with her choices.

And on Friday's show, she surprised viewers by teaming her pretty puff-sleeve dress with a different hairstyle to her usual tousled waves – wearing a unique updo with loose strands framing her face. Boho beautiful!