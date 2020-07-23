Andrea McLean is certainly making the most of work from home! The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram Stories to gush about her "ideal" work situation with husband Nick Feeney.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2017, were seen soaking up the British summer weather whilst working on their laptops together. "Heaven is… working from home in the sunshine," gushed Andrea, later adding: "Dreaming' Workin' Makin' it happen."

It's hardly surprising Andrea wants to spend as much time as possible in her garden. Over the past few months, the 50-year-old has been working on improving the patio area, and she recently shared a photo of herself painting the decking with the caption, "Caught! The glamour of Sundays…" The space has light grey flooring and a white flower sleeper. The patio leads to her porch, which Andrea has previously branded her "favourite place" in the home.

Meanwhile, during lockdown, Andrea has been relishing more time with her husband and two children Finlay, 18, and Amy, 13, but in May the presenter returned to Loose Women after a six-week break.

At one point during lockdown, the TV star took the opportunity to be adventurous and try by giving her entire family a makeover by dyeing Nick 's hair and giving her children colourful new barnets.

"It started off as a bit of a laugh," she told HELLO!. "The kids are off school now and we thought that if there was anything we'd ever wanted to do but couldn’t because of rules and regulations, now was the time.

"Finlay wanted his dyed bright red, Amy wanted ombre, mine was going to be pink and Nick went for platinum grey. The kids' hair came out fine but mine didn't take at all and Nick's turned out bright yellow. So I've given him a buzz cut and now he just has this yellow fuzz. He looks like a tennis ball."