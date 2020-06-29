Andrea McLean's gorgeous dress is the one thing you NEED from Topshop this summer We're adding the Topshop dress to our basket

The Loose Women ladies were delighted on Monday morning as filming for the ITV show resumed in their usual studios for the first time since lockdown. Andrea McLean ensured she stood out on the socially-distanced set alongside co-hosts Saira Khan, Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch by donning the perfect summer dress from Topshop – and we're copying her look immediately!

FASHION: Andrea's flirty summer mini dress just totally wowed fans

Andrea looked incredible in the blush pink linen number, which boasted pretty button detailing down the front and a simple belted tie at the waist. Looking perfectly on-trend in the puff sleeve dress, Andrea perched on the edge of the sofa in her dressing room for a cheeky snap. She teamed her smart look with a pair of coordinating nude stilettos and a simple silver necklace. Gorgeous!

Andrea looked lovely in her pink linen dress

We reckon the £45 dress is great value – and what's more it comes in versatile shades of black or white too. Cut to mid-calf, it'll look fabulous with a pair of heels or dressed down with casual trainers for a youthful vibe. You better be quick as we predict it'll sell out VERY quickly after Andrea's appearance…

STYLE WATCH: Holly Willoughby channels Kate Middleton in a beautiful blouse - shop the look

Blush Pink Linen Blend Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £45, Topshop

Filming herself behind the scenes, Andrea shared an insight into her Loose Women beauty regime, revealing her go-to lipstick was Charlotte Tillbury. Panning the camera across the deserted dressing room, she lamented the lack of "banter" and "chat" with her fellow Loose ladies, who are being kept apart backstage in the name of safety.

MORE FASHION: The special meaning behind Amanda's £38 bracelet

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean shares rare peek at empty Loose Women studios

Proving she was adhering to the government's advice about preventing the spread of coronavirus, Andrea donned a pair of gloves and began wiping down the surfaces at her make-up station. She explained to fans: "It's so weird. I'm in my room for the first time since we all had to leave and go home. It feels so strange, it's the beginning of things coming back to normal. But it's a good sign!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.