Andrea McLean looks effortlessly cool in Phase Eight jumpsuit - and it's still in stock! The Loose Woman presenter teamed the one-piece with metallic accessories

Andrea McLean kept her cool in a khaki linen jumpsuit to film Loose Women, as temperatures soared in the UK on Bank Holiday Monday. The on-trend one-piece is from high street favourite Phase Eight and its smart casual style is perfect for your summer work wardrobe.

The 50-year-old TV presenter teamed the wide-legged jumpsuit with gold strappy sandals, small hooped earrings and delicate gold initial necklace with an 'A'. Her brunette locks were styled in loose waves and she donned her signature smoky-eye makeup look.

Andrea posted her full outfit on Instagram

The good news is if you want to get Andrea's look for yourself, Phase Eight's Sukhmani Linen Jumpsuit currently has 25 per cent off at £71.25, down from £95. You'll have to be quick though because the offer ends on Monday night. Team the all-in-one with white trainers for a more relaxed feel and dress up with sandals, like Andrea, come evening.

Linen Jumpsuit, £71.25, Phase Eight

In the caption on Instagram, Andrea wrote: "Behind the scenes... Here’s a little film I’ve made of some of my time working at @loosewomen today. Obviously can’t film all of it as I’m live on the telly! But I hope it gives you a little slice of life behind the scenes of filming a live daily TV show while in lockdown. No audience. Skeleton crew. Social distancing. Eerily quiet. And yet... we still find ways to laugh and enjoy the company we have. Because, well, you gotta haven’t you? Happy Bank Holiday everyone. Stay safe."

Andrea was joined by Jane Moore, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards for Monday' show, where they celebrated fellow TV presenter Anthea Turner's 60th birthday by video call.

