Amanda Holden debuts gorgeous new hairstyle and VERY revealing outfit The Heart Radio star is currently on holiday with her family

Amanda Holden stunned fans on Monday when she shared a video of herself rocking a glamorous new hairstyle on Instagram - and it was very different to the relaxed beach waves she has been sporting on her latest family holiday.

The Britain's Got Talent judge can be seen taking part in a photoshoot as she perched on a white stool. "Thank you challenge accepted @kellyhoppen #womensupportingwomen," Amanda captioned the black-and-white video, which was shared in a bid to spread positivity online. It certainly worked, as fans went wild for her fashion and beauty look!

Instead of her long blonde hair in its usual straight style around her shoulders, it was fashioned into an updo with lots of volume at the back and her fringe loose around her eyes. Meanwhile, Amanda showed off her toned figure in mini striped shorts and a low-cut blouse with several buttons undone at the top.

Commenting on her hairstyle, one fan wrote: "Absolutely stunning! Always love a Bardot hairdo! Really suits you!" and another added: "You look like Joanna Lumley in the 60s." A third also commented: "You should have been a model Amanda."

This comes shortly after fans suggested her eldest daughter had also inherited her mum's good looks and should pursue a career in modelling. Amanda is currently enjoying a family holiday in the South of France with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi and Hollie. The Heart Radio star has been sharing glimpses inside their gorgeous break, including one snap of herself with 14-year-old Lexi.

Many commented on how incredibly gorgeous she is, but swimwear designer and Amanda's good friend Melissa Odabash even revealed that she would love Lexi to model her swimwear in the future. "Omg my future super model how stunning is Lexi," she wrote.

Amanda showed off her summer style during a family holiday in France

Another family photo showed off Amanda's gorgeous summer wardrobe. As she enjoyed a meal against the backdrop of the sea, the Heart Radio star could be seen dressed in a pink wrap mini dress by Melissa Odabash, which features fluted sleeves, a V-neck and a ruffled trim that flows from hip to hemline, perfect for a saunter along the beach.

