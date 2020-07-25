Amanda Holden's flirty pink mini dress is her best holiday look yet The BGT judge is currently in France with her family

Amanda Holden's holiday photos are giving us life right now – and her latest look is another winner.

The Britain's Got Talent star is currently enjoying a family vacation in France, and while that would usually be enough to make us green with envy, her fabulous summer wardrobe has tipped us over the edge!

Posting a rare family snapshot on Instagram, Amanda looked stunning in a pink wrap mini dress by Melissa Odabash – whose designs made another appearance in Amanda's holiday wardrobe earlier this week.

The lightweight 'Kirsty' wrap dress features fluted sleeves, a V-neck and a self-tie belt for cinching your waist. There is also a ruffled trim that flows from hip to hemline, perfect for a saunter along the beach.

Melissa Odabash Kirsty Printed Wrap Dress, £257, Mytheresa

Amanda's first holiday outfit was a plunging palm-print maxi dress, also by Melissa Odabash. The white wrap dress, known as the 'Margo' dress, features long balloon sleeves, a tie waist and a low V-neck - so it's the perfect cover-up to go over your holiday swimsuit. Luckily, the stunning style is also in the sale for £292, down from its original price of £418.

Amanda Holden's holiday wardrobe is amazing

To complement the green accents of the frock, Amanda accessorised with gold drop hoop earrings from British jewellery brand Carrie Elizabeth. The £90 earrings were crafted in 14-karat gold vermeil and included green quartz drops.

Amanda wasted no time jetting off to France following her summer break from Heart FM. Soon after touchdown, she wowed followers with a stunning photo of herself in the pool.

The glamorous snapshot showed the blonde beauty wearing a light pink bikini and sunglasses as she lay in a turquoise pool. The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "Winging it [red heart emoji] #inflatables."

