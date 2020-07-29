Michelle Keegan shares some major news with fans The Our Girl star has just returned from holiday with husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan had some exciting news to share with her fans on Instagram this week. The Our Girl star took to social media to confirm that her new summer collection for Very is now live – and that some of the pieces have already sold out!

The 33-year-old shared a snapshot showing her posing inside a campervan, wearing a pretty patterned dress from her edit. She wrote: "The new summer drop is now LIVE!! I didn't even get chance to tell you all and already some of the pieces have sold out! We're working hard to get them back ASAP but I'm so glad you’re all loving it."

Sadly for fans, the £50 halter neck midi dress she is wearing in the photo is one of the items already out of stock.

It's straight back to work for Michelle, who has only just returned from her summer holiday. The star has been soaking up the sun in Ibiza with husband Mark Wright since Saturday, when they reunited with their best friends, who flew into the island. Prior to that, the couple spent time in Marbella with Mark's family, including his sisters Natalya and Jessica, as well as cousin Elliot and his wife Sadie.

Michelle and Mark have been married since 2015

The couple must now quarantine for two weeks in keeping with the new government guidelines, with Mark sharing a photo on his Instagram Stories showing himself and Michelle donning face masks on their flight home. He later shared a snapshot showing himself in bed watching TV, writing: "Quarantine life. 2 weeks!! How's ya luck!! Oh well. Looks like I will be doing a whole lot of this."

The UK government pulled its air bridge with Spain on Saturday night with almost immediate effect following a spike of coronavirus cases in the country. The move, which came into effect from midnight, means anyone returning to Britain from Spain faces an automatic fortnight-long quarantine at home.