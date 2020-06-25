Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have already picked their baby name The famous couple have the perfect name in mind for a future daughter

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan may not be expanding their family anytime soon – but the couple have already picked out an adorable baby name for their future daughter.

Mark revealed on his Heart Evening Show on Thursday that Michelle has had the perfect name in mind for quite a while, and you've definitely heard it before.

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright welcome new family member

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's love story

Speaking to Robbie Williams, the TV and radio star jokily asked permission for the couple to name their daughter after Robbie's eldest child. "I’ve got something to ask you actually, in case this happens. Me and my wife, we’re not trying for kids yet, I’m gonna state that, however, we hopefully one day will have kids and she loves both Teddy and Theodora," the 33-year-old explained.

Adding: "I mean she saw a picture I think of you and the family - and said 'Oh I love that name so much'. I’m asking you if it comes to it and she wants to call the kid Theodora or Teddy, are you gonna be alright with that?"

Robbie was touched and thrilled by the idea, even revealing that he actually "stole" the name from Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards' daughter. "Absolutely!" he exclaimed. "Listen, who was it, it was Keith Richards has a daughter called Theodora and I remember back in the day, maybe 20 years ago, thinking what a beautiful name. So I stole it from Keith Richards so don’t you worry about that!" he added.

MORE: Ayda Field shares unseen family photos - including baby Beau

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field named their first child Teddy (R)

"Also, you can have the Theodora but Teddy is Teddy and she will always be Teddy to me. Mum – Ayda – made me call her the long name just in case she wants to be a professional of some sort but she’s just Teddy, you know."

Last year, Michelle, 33, addressed the pressure on her to have children. "It's horrible. It's like, 'You're 32. Are you not planning to have a baby yet?'" she told The Sun, adding: "People don’t know if we’re trying. They don’t know the background of what’s happening. It’s no-one else’s business.

"In this day and age you shouldn’t ask questions like that. I’m asked purely because I’m a woman. But I’m immune to it now – it’s like a reaction and as soon as I hear it I brush it off, as it’s no-one else’s business." You tell 'em, Michelle!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.