Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been married for 5 years. They met in Dubai in 2012, but kept their relationship under wraps before going public at the British Soap Awards in May 2013, and while they have certainly had their fair share of challenges, the couple are nothing if not proof that love conquers all.

Mark proposed to Michelle nine months after they met and told The Mirror, "I've got now, for the first time in my life, what I've always wanted and what every boy dreams of – affection in a relationship, love, best friend, a girl I fancy… everything rolled into one." Michelle later tweeted, "Thank you all for the lovely messages, and yes it's true @markwright_ and I are engaged! We are SO happy! Xxx."

They went on to marry in May 2015 and the pair told HELLO!, "It was the day our dreams came true," while Michelle added, "Seeing Mark looking back at me as I walked down the aisle was the best feeling ever."

Fast-forward to 2016 and after Michelle landed a role in BBC's Our Girl, where she was required to film in South Africa, and the couple were faced with their first major issue: distance. As Michelle continued to star in the show and Mark split his time between the UK and LA for various presenting jobs, the strength of their relationship was put to the test.

Mark wrote on Instagram, "To achieve any dream, you have to jump many hurdles, you have to face ups and downs along the way and be prepared to do what it takes to conquer it. It may come to you quickly or it may take a while but in the end, if you want something bad enough, with hard work and determination you will achieve it."

Speaking on the Jonathan Ross Show, Michelle also put paid to any rumours that their time apart was proving difficult. "He got the job in LA while I was in Malaysia filming our girl. We were apart for about four months. It was really tough. People said how did you deal with it and stuff. Thank god for FaceTime and things like that. You're on a countdown the whole time just to get home. I had six months off when I went home, so I went to America."

The pair were reunited in February 2018, when Michelle flew to California to see Mark, and they now share a home in Essex, while they continue to build their 'dream' property.

On their fifth anniversary on 24 May, Michelle took to Instagram with a photo of herself and Mark on their big day and wrote, "5 years ago today. Happy wedding anniversary @wrighty_ Thank you for always holding my hand."

