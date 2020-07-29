Stacey Solomon donned what might be the most incredible tracksuit we've ever seen to share some exciting news on Tuesday.

The Loose Women star told her followers that she'd had a busy day of "exciting, serious meetings" as she showed off her rainbow-coloured, sparkly tracksuit.

"Off to work… lots of exciting, serious meetings so I thought a rainbow glittery tracksuit would be perfect. Hope you're all ok," the mother-of-three wrote.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shows off her new pink laundry room

As for her incredible get-up, we're not sure we've ever seen an outfit look as comfortable as Stacey's tracksuit.

But one thing's for sure, the look isn't for the faint of heart.

How cool is Stacey's tracksuit?

Blue, green, pink and yellow stripes aside, Stacey's two-piece is covered in glitter and sure to turn heads wherever it's worn.

That said, we're totally in love with the look, which the 30-year-old paired with crisp white trainers.

Stacey wore her hair in a gorgeous half-up, half-down style, and could be seen grinning from ear to ear in the Instagram clip.

The former X Factor contestant is known for her bold fashion choices, and earlier in the month started a trend of her very own when she celebrated her sister-in-law's birthday wearing a unique shirt and vest combo.

Stacey wore a stylish oversized shirt, over which she had pulled a cropped, sleeveless faux leather top to create a smart but edgy layered look.

And whenever she's on air, Stacey takes her looks to a whole new level, which is no surprise considering the Loose Women team have one of the most impressive walk-in wardrobes we've ever seen, as Ranvir Singh proved on Wednesday when she shared a video of their wardrobe.

Revealing rail after rail of brightly coloured, beautiful clothes that seem to come in every shade and style imaginable, Ranvir's clip left us speechless.

