Stacey Solomon took a break from social media over the weekend, but she gave fans a new look inside her son Rex's Scandinavian nursery upon her return. On Monday, the Loose Women star shared a sweet photo of baby Rex sleeping soundly in his cot, which she had moved into the bedroom she shares with partner Joe Swash while he was away.

The little boy is often pictured napping on the sofa in the lounge or the pretty egg chair covered with foliage, so the new snap of his bed delighted fans. Unlike the muted creams, greys and even pale pinks that run throughout Stacey's home, her youngest son's room features bright orange accents thanks to his unusual cot and matching rainbow wallpaper.

We've tracked down the modern Scandinavian bed from Snuz, which features a white and wooden frame with orange poles and legs. The £349 design comes in a whopping seven colourways including blue, grey and even ombre white - so we're surprised the TV star chose such a bright hue!

SnuzKot Scandi cot, £349

Stacey will likely be redecorating Rex's room as he grows older, especially since the cot can be converted into a toddler and junior bed, making it suitable for up to ten years. The doting mum has already changed the interior of her son's nursery, after peeling away the unfinished gem rainbow that was stuck to the wall.

Instead, she created a blank canvas again by painting the wall white and adding new oak boxes from IKEA. She constructed the wooden and white storage boxes on Monday night and topped them with cream chair pillows to create a corner bench in Rex's room. Sharing a photo of the finished result, she wrote: "Not 100% sure on the cushions and still have to put a couple of shelves up but much better use of the space than before."

