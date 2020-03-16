Stacey Solomon just wore a cute Zara cardigan on Loose Women - and we need it Stacey's super cute cardi is perfect for spring

Reminding us of spring, Stacey Solomon stepped out in a super cute green cardigan for Monday's episode of Loose Women - and we need it. Presenting the hit ITV show alongside her co-hosts Andrea McLean, Saira Khan and Jane Moore, Stacey looked effortlessly cool as she chatted to guests John Torode, Gregg Wallace and Kerry Katona.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon admits to error many tired parents will be able to relate to

Stacey looked gorgeous in green

Nailing her desk-to-daywear look, the TV star's gorgeous green cardi featured a V-shaped neckline, puffed shoulders, sleeves falling just below the elbow, and gem buttons. Modelling her signature bouncy blow-dry, the mother-of-three styled her caramel-coloured hair in loose curls and kept her makeup natural. She opted for a smokey-brown eye, dramatic lashes and a dusty-pink lipstick - gorgeous. Expertly coordinating her mint-green top with a pair of white slim leg jeans and dark green heeled boots, we're loving Stacey's latest look. Want to find out where you can get your hands on the TV star's full outfit? We've got the details...

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Stacey Solomon talks wedding rumours on Loose Women

Retailing at just £25.99, Stacey's mint-green cardigan is available in all sizes on the Zara website. A versatile top for all seasons, Zara recommends pairing your new purchase with blue wide-leg jeans, flat leather sandals and a statement tote bag - fabulous.

Green Cardigan, £25.99, Zara

READ: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon brought summer vibes in a coral jumper which costs £18

As for Stacey's jeans, you can buy these online from Marks & Spencer. Priced at £19.50, these super soft jeans place comfort above all else. Crafted with plenty of stretch and fitted around the waist, these ultra-flattering and majorly versatile jeans are made from sustainably sourced denim.

White Straight Leg Jeans, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Completing the look, Stacey's dark-green heeled boots are from Sosandar and cost £95. Worn by the likes of Amanda Holden, these chic square-toe shoes are made with Luxe croc-effect leather and feature a statement contrast heel. Available online in sizes 4-7, our advice is to act fast - these show-stopping boots probably won't be around for much longer.

Green Leather Boots, £95, Sosandar

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash is confined to bed after nasty ear injury