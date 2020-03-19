Returning to our TV screens on Thursday, Stacey Solomon rocked a pastel blue blouse, pink wide-leg trousers and black trainers on Loose Women. Presenting alongside her co-hosts Nadia Sawalha, Christine Lampard and Carol McGiffin, Stacey certainly proved that fashion can be as fabulous as it is functional in today’s outfit. Looking comfortable and relaxed, the mother-of-three was in good spirits as she spoke to guests Louise Pentland and Rachel Johnson - the sister of Boris Johnson - on the hit ITV1 panel.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon just wore a cute Zara cardigan on Loose Women - and we need it

Stacey looked glam on Thursday's episode

Keeping all eyes on her, Stacey stepped out in a pastel-blue blouse that reminded us of warmer spring days, and we’re officially inspired. Fitted with long sleeves, ruffled shoulders and a V-shaped neckline, the star’s smock-style top is the ultimate wardrobe essential - and we need it. Want to find out where you can shop the look? We’ve got the lowdown...

Loading the player...

Video: Stacey Solomon plays Hello/Goodbye

Styled by her trusty duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - who work under the name MotherShoppers - the 30-year-old wore head-to-toe Zara for Wednesday’s episode. Though Stacey’s exact blouse is no longer available on the website, we’ve found an almost-identical alternative - for just £29.99. Featuring a high collar, V-neck, elbow-length sleeves, ruffles and matching perforated embroidered motifs, this statement piece is extremely versatile. Feeling casual? Coordinate with skinny jeans or trousers and a pair of crisp white trainers. Looking to amp up your work wardrobe? Tuck your new blouse into a sleek pencil skirt and finish your look with nude patent heels.

Blue Frilled Blouse, £29.99, Zara

READ:Stacey Solomon admits to error many tired parents will be able to relate to

Wearing her caramel-coloured hair down in loose curls, Stacey opted for one of her favourite makeup looks, which consisted of a dusty-brown eyeshadow, dramatic eyelashes, a hint of bronzer and matte lipstick in taupe to match - gorgeous.

Often delighting fans of Loose Women with her ultra-chic and ultra-affordable outfits, Stacey also wowed last week in a gorgeous mint green cardigan from Zara, retailing at £25.99. Completing her ensemble with white slim leg jeans from Marks & Spencer and green crocodile boots from Sosandar, Stacey always looks amazing on the show.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash is confined to bed after nasty ear injury

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.