Stacey Solomon's psychedelic pyjama set is seriously cool We want the Loose Women star's PJs!

We're not sure we've ever seen a pair of pyjamas quite as psychedelic as the ones worn by Stacey Solomon on Thursday morning!

The Loose Women star shared a mirror selfie with her followers, and the comfy short and T-shirt combo sleepwear set she was wearing had us reaching for our sunglasses.

Stacey's pyjama set is so cool!

The star revealed she had just gotten her youngest son, one-year-old Rex, dressed and ready for the day, writing: "Got Pickle dressed (upstairs just so I could get my shelf in the montage) he loves sitting up on his boxes," and the 30-year-old showed off her seriously cool tie-dye sleepwear while she was at it.

It seems funky psychedelic prints are Stacey's go-to at the moment. On Wednesday, she wowed once more in a kaleidoscopic tracksuit featuring blue, green, pink and yellow stripes, and the rainbow two-piece was truly out of this world.

Stacey wore a rainbow tracksuit on Wednesday

Stacey showed off her head-turning look as she announced some very exciting news, telling her followers: "Off to work… lots of exciting, serious meetings so I thought a rainbow glittery tracksuit would be perfect. Hope you're all ok."

We were totally in love with her outfit, which the mother-of-three paired with crisp white trainers.

The former X Factor contestant is known for her bold fashion choices, and earlier in the month started a trend of her very own when she celebrated her sister-in-law's birthday wearing a unique shirt and vest combo.

Stacey wore a stylish oversized shirt, over which she had pulled a cropped, sleeveless faux leather top to create a smart but edgy layered look.

