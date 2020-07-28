Stacey Solomon is a loving mum to three beautiful "pickles" – but she hasn't ruled out adding to her brood with boyfriend Joe Swash.

The Loose Women star – who shares son Rex, one, with Joe and has two sons from previous relationships – opened up about the couple's baby plans in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals future baby plans with Joe Swash

Fans were able to ask her anything, but the one question she received the most was whether she and Joe would have any more children together. Joe is also a dad to son Harry from a previous relationship.

Answering the question, Stacey said: "This is the most asked question of the day. We'd never say never - we feel so lucky and grateful to have four amazing children and it's my favourite thing in the world being a mum, so who knows."

Stacey Solomon hasn't ruled out having more children

In a caption on her Instagram story, she added: "We haven't got any plans to try for any more pickles but we would never say never... We love being parents, it's our biggest privilege so to be able to do it again would be a dream."

Earlier this month, Stacey left fans querying whether she was pregnant again after she posted a loving tribute to her partner.

Stacey has three sons while Joe also has a son from a previous relationship

Sharing an adorable picture showing them hugging whilst smiling at the camera, the mother-of-three wrote alongside it: "I feel like everything in my life has led me to you and every day I'm more grateful. Sorry about the soppiness. These last few days I've turned into mush."

She added: "I just don't know what I'd do without him. We are so lucky to have you in our lives Hoe. You love us. All of us. The good, the bad and the pink wrapping. We love you to the moon and back."

The post was met with many fans questioning whether Stacey's emotional mood was due to pregnancy hormones. "Are you pregnant... sloppy hormone alert," one wrote, whilst another one replied: "I was wondering the same." Further fans liked the post, agreeing with the speculation.

