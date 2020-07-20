Louise Redknapp's totally unexpected fashion statement might be her best yet The Eternal singer surprised her fans

Louise Redknapp has been nailing lockdown fashion – and her recent look was undoubtedly one of her best yet. The former Eternal singer, 45, surprised her style-savvy followers with her unexpected fashion statement on Sunday – and we're obsessed.

SEE MORE: Gogglebox's Izzi Warner surprises with amazing lockdown makeover

Louise – who raises sons Charley, 15, and Beau, 11, with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp – shared her fashion picks of the week as part of her Lou Loves by Louise Redknapp blog, filming herself in the spacious living room of her gorgeous abode.

Louise teamed an oversized shirt with tracksuit bottoms - and we love it

The brunette beauty's latest quirky pick? A pair of tracksuit bottoms paired with an oversized men's shirt. Genius.

STYLISH: Christine Lampard floors fans with her amazing dress

Louise looked super cool in her dressed down ensemble, wearing her Cos shirt unbuttoned and loosely tucked into the waistband of her trousers to show off her amazing abs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise's five fashion rules to live by

Proving the surprising look works for every occasion, she also dressed up her blue joggers with a pair of heels and a cool clutch. We'll be rushing to copy her look pronto – and have found the perfect trousers to recreate the business meets athleisure look.

WOW: Michelle Keegan looks incredible in stunning mini dress

Topshop stock Tommy Jeans' timeless tracksuit bottoms, a worthwhile investment at just £80 – especially when we're all living in casual clothes during lockdown! They’re selling quickly, so you'll need to act fast to secure a pair.

Navy Track Trousers By Tommy Jeans, £80, Topshop

Louise has an androgynous sense of style and her bohemian wardrobe is full of cool khaki shirts, double denim, boyfriend shorts and baggy sweaters.

Lou Loves by Louise Redknapp is the star's new blog, which will feature updates on fashion, beauty, and music. She's launching it this summer and it’s sure to be a hit with fans who are looking for tips to steal her effortless style.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.