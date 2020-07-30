Rochelle Humes is a vision in white maternity boilersuit The This Morning star's look was on point

Rochelle Humes rocked the most gorgeous white maternity boilersuit on Thursday.

Featuring a belted waist and sweet puff sleeves, Rochelle wore her hair loose and slightly wavy as she posed in the seriously cool jumpsuit, which she paired with chic, white padded heels.

But before long, the This Morning star was forced to undo some buttons and untie her belt – a move which anyone who knows what it's like to be nearly 29-weeks pregnant will relate to!

Firstly, Rochelle shared a super glam photo

The mother-of-two shared a clip of herself miming along to Little Mix, before panning the camera to reveal that she'd hilariously loosened up her outfit.

Rochelle has been absolutely nailing her maternity wardrobe lately, but on Wednesday she showed off one of her most daring looks to date.

In the next snap, Rochelle had unbuttoned her jumpsuit!

The 31-year-old left us speechless when she paired a fitted, black one-shoulder leotard with oversized leather shorts and sandal heels. We had never seen a maternity look like it!

She wore her glossy hair tousled and loose, and completed her outfit with a gorgeous pair of hoop earrings.

It's shaping up to be an exciting summer for Rochelle, who is not only expecting her third child with husband Marvin Humes, but also recently celebrated her eighth year married to the JLS star.

Sharing a sweet series of photos of herself and Marvin on the day, Rochelle wrote: "27.7.12. 8 years on and I love you so much more. I’m so proud of everything we have become as a team, God has been very good to us. I’m not me without you...Happy Anniversary. Forever and always Mr Humes."

