Rochelle Humes just wore the perfect £20 dress to highlight her baby bump

Rochelle Humes is currently in her third trimester but that isn't stopping the mother-of-two from wearing gorgeous mini dresses – and thankfully for fans, her latest look isn't a maternity one, meaning anyone can buy it!

Sharing a gorgeous picture of her growing baby bump, which she perfectly highlighted with a black mini dress, Rochelle wrote: "Been out all day in this and just realised I need to tuck in my pockets...never mind I've got bigger fish to fry like the fact that I am currently a walking radiator... #24weekspregnant #summerpregnancy." Fans were quick to praise her gorgeous summer look, with many wondering where she had purchased her gorgeous dress from.

Belt foot forward puff sleeve mini dress, £20, Nasty Gal

"Where is your outfit from? I can’t find anything cool that fits this time round! Also with lockdown I don’t really want to go maternity clothes shopping xx."

Rochelle was quick to advise: "It's not maternity I just went up a size it's @nastygal."

Another follower complained about the heatwave, revealing that she was really struggling, saying: "I wish I could find more clothing items to wear. I'm finding the heat tough. I'm currently 25 weeks pregnant." Rochelle seemed to share the same sentiment, replying: "Me too, anything cotton and breathable is a good way to go x."

Rochelle has been showing off her growing baby bump every week

Despite the high temperatures, the mum-to-be has been busy preparing her son's nursery. Earlier this week the This Morning star went shopping for the perfect cot and revealed she had her eyes set on a gorgeous £1,660 one!

On her Instagram Stories, Rochelle shared a picture of a chic brown leather-look bassinet with modern black metal legs - a very different design to the rustic whitewashed room she designed for her daughter. She simply captioned the snap "Love it…" and tagged Sleepyhead.

