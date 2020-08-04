Eamonn Holmes delights fans with his first-ever fashion post! The This Morning star has followed in wife Ruth Langsford's footsteps…

It's usually his wife Ruth Langsford who shares her daily outfits on social media – but now Eamonn Holmes is jumping on the trend.

The This Morning star shared his first-ever fashion post on Tuesday, and it looks like he had a lot of fun whilst he was at it.

MORE: Ruth Langsford stuns in dreamy designer shirt dress – and it's under £100!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes shares his first-ever fashion post!

Granted, the clip was shared on Ruth's Instagram Stories, but it's still a first for Eamonn.

Posting a boomerang of her husband swaying side-to-side as he flaps open the jacket of his navy blue suit and jokily pokes his tongue out, Ruth wrote: "First fashion post @eamonnholmes."

But it wasn't just any old suit that Eamonn was rocking – he was wearing a bespoke suit by Souster & Hicks – who has a store on London's exclusive Savile Row!

Eamonn Holmes rocked a bespoke suit on This Morning

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares look inside cosy childhood home

According to their website, Souster & Hicks is a "family-owned business" that offers its customers "a broad range of bespoke tailoring services". Their tailoring options start from £695 for a two-piece suit, £835 for a three-piece suit, £485 for jackets, £210 for trousers and £240 for waistcoats.

Sadly, you can't purchase their suits online, but you can book an appointment at either their Savile Row or Woburn locations.

It was also something of a first for Ruth on Tuesday's This Morning, as she switched up her usual floaty floral dresses for a bold leopard print frock.

Ruth Langsford looked amazing in a leopard print shirt dress

While we're used to seeing Ruth in summery prints or tailored trousers, we love her in some animal print! Ruth wore the 'Somerset by Alice Temperly Oversized Leopard Print Shirt Dress', which features a nipped waistline and a fuss-free button neckline.

The frock is currently available in sizes 8-18 and costs just £99, so you'd better be quick if you want to bag yourself a designer dress for such a bargain price because we're predicting a sell-out.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.