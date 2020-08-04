Ruth Langsford stuns in dreamy designer shirt dress – and it's under £100! The This Morning star looked gorgeous on Tuesday

Ruth Langsford shunned her usual floral-print dresses to rock her boldest look yet on Tuesday's This Morning.

The TV star looked sensational in a leopard print shirt dress by Alice Temperly – and the best bit is, it's under £100!

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns in off-duty outfit

Ruth wore the 'Somerset Oversized Leopard Print Shirt Dress', which features a nipped waistline and a fuss-free button neckline. Ruth opted to undo the last few buttons to show off a striking silver pendant.

The frock is currently available in sizes 8-18 and costs just £99, so you'd better be quick if you want to bag yourself a designer dress for such a bargain price because we're predicting a sell-out.

Somerset by Alice Temperly Oversized Leopard Print Shirt Dress, £99, John Lewis

While we're used to seeing Ruth in floaty dresses or tailored trousers, we love her in some animal print! Last week, she even gave fans a peek at her gorgeous off-duty wardrobe.

The presenter shared an incredible video of her day out at Woburn Safari Park where she enjoyed a close-up encounter with the elephants – and some followers couldn't help but comment on her pretty top, jeans and espadrille wedges.

Ruth Langsford New Fit Straight Leg Jeans, £49.92, QVC

Ruth captioned her video: "What an incredible day! Being shown around @woburn_safari and meeting the elephants on their walk through the woods... amazing! Thank you @reginadwightdrag for your time and incredible knowledge... it was wonderful to see the love you have for these beautiful creatures."

The star looked lovely in a floaty white blouse and a pair of on-trend straight leg jeans, which we reckon could be from her own range at QVC. The soft denim comes in three washes and costs £49.92 – and it looks like Ruth rocked the 'Light Indigo' wash.

She finished off her safari look with some pretty leopard print wedge espadrilles, which are thought to be a past season pair from Russell & Bromley.

