Kate Garraway returns to Good Morning Britain in the most beautiful silk L.K.Bennett dress The presenter hosted the show with close friend Ben Shepherd

Kate Garraway made her poignant return to Good Morning Britain on Monday morning, following an absence of almost four months after her husband Derek fell seriously ill. The presenter, who joined Ben Shepherd to host the show, looked beautiful in a red and white silk L.K.Bennett dress – which she teamed with her signature blonde bob hairstyle and natural makeup.

Kate laughed and joked with co-host Ben

Speaking as the camera panned over, she joked to viewers that her first morning back hadn't gone exactly as planned! "One minute in… quite a lot's gone wrong, the car that was picking me up didn't show up. I came into work and a very senior person came in to check my computer works because I'm useless… and just as I arrived it went into a two-hour update!" she said.

Marceau silk dress, £295, L.K.Bennett

Unsurprisingly, fans have been quick to send their support to Kate, who has been praised for her strength and bravery during such a difficult time.

The star also revealed on the show that she'd attempted an at-home hair change before returning to work - and that it had come out a little blonder than she'd hoped - but that it was her way of putting a brave face on. "If ever there's a professional crisis… fake tan, long false eyelashes on and go blonde!" she quipped.

She snapped a selfie on her way to work

She revealed to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Wednesday that she would be returning to screens. "I'm going to come back, I'm afraid," she shared. "I'm going to come back on Monday if you'll have me. You two are going [off for the summer], I'm coming back. I'm not sure I've got the fight to be Piers Morgan. I'll be with Ben Shephard."

Kate has been spending a lot of time in her garden at home

She added of what Derek would say of her decision: "Derek would not just be saying come back, he'd be saying, 'Why haven't you done it before?'

"That would be his priority. My job is to make him feel safe and make them feel that they have a future and a world and whatever happens with Derek – we hope and believe he can come back to us – but whatever happens they have to feel they have a world. To see me getting on, they're going to go back to school in September."

