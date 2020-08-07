Rochelle Humes stuns fans in the dreamiest dress – and she looks radiant! The This Morning star has the best maternity wardrobe

Rochelle Humes is killing it with her maternity styling right now. The This Morning star appears to have an abundance of easy, breezy dresses in her wardrobe, and we can't decide which one we love more.

A definite contender though is the stunning shirt dress she wore on Friday, which beautifully skimmed over her growing baby bump.

Rochelle opted for another Zara classic, choosing the 'Belted Shirt Dress' in light beige, which was a wise decision considering Friday is set to be another scorcher!

The frock features short full sleeves, a flattering V-neckline, tied fabric belt to add definition to the waist and button-up fastening in the front.

Posing outside the This Morning studios, Rochelle wrote: "#30weekspregnant and it feels hot. See you live on @thismorning in 15mins over on @itv where they have air con...one happy happy Mama wearing @zara."

Rochelle Humes looks radiant in her Zara shirt dress

Rochelle's dress went down a storm with her followers. "That dress looks perfect for this scorching weather. You look lovely as always x," commented one. "Dress looks so cool and airy," said another. A third added: "Aww, you look blooming beautiful."

ASOS also has a great version, and it's in the sale, reduced from £120 to £65. While it features long sleeves, it still has the same gorgeous floaty fabric and a matching fabric belt.

Palones Pleated Shirt Dress, £65, ASOS

Rochelle has worn many stand-out pieces during her pregnancy, one of our favourites being the floaty peach number she wore on This Morning last month. Highlighting her baby bump perfectly, Rochelle looked beautiful in a summery midi from Free People.

Boasting on-trend puffed sleeves with exaggerated button detail and pleating for added shape, Rochelle won rave reviews for her summery look. "You look so so gorgeous," wrote one stunned fan. Another added: "You look sooo pretty. Love this dress."

Just days earlier, the 31-year-old wore a gorgeous, simple white shirt dress, also boasting puffed sleeves and a fabric belt to cinch her in under the bust. Once again, The Saturdays singer's look went down a storm with viewers. "Where is this dress from, you look gorgeous in it", one asked, while another shared, "You look absolutely beautiful".

