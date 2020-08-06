Rochelle Humes highlights baby bump in the prettiest floral jumpsuit The This Morning star is expecting her third child with husband Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes shared a glimpse into her brand new bathroom on Thursday, and while it looks stunning – floor to ceiling mirrors, hello! – we are more obsessed with the gorgeous floral jumpsuit she was sporting.

The pregnant TV star is absolutely nailing her maternity wardrobe, whether she's casually hanging out in her new home – which she only moved into last month – or presenting This Morning, Rochelle has not put a stylish foot wrong.

Sharing the snap to her Instagram Stories, Rochelle highlighted her baby bump by affectionately cradling her stomach, wearing a gorgeous shirred, relaxed jumpsuit from New Look.

Sadly, the exact one the mum-to-be is rocking is from her previous collection for the brand, which dropped last year, so is no longer available. However, the high street favourite has plenty of other options to choose from, all at purse-friendly prices.

Rochelle Humes' bathroom is just as impressive as her jumpsuit!

One particular stand out is their 'Green Leaf Print Tie Waist' jumpsuit, which is part of the New Look Kind range, meaning it has been responsibly sourced and is friendlier to the planet – and it's only £17.99!

Rochelle has worn many stand-out pieces during her pregnancy, our favourite being the floaty peach number she wore on This Morning last month. Highlighting her baby bump perfectly, Rochelle looked beautiful in a summery midi from Free People.

Green Leaf Print Tie Waist Jumpsuit, £17.99, New Look

Sharing a snap on Instagram before she presented This Morning with Ore Oduba, Rochelle wrote: "Well helllooooo Third Trimester #28weeks. About to go live on @thismorning See you there."

Boasting on-trend puffed sleeves with exaggerated button detail and pleating for added shape, Rochelle won rave reviews for her summery look. "You look so so gorgeous," wrote one stunned fan. Another added: "You look sooo pretty. Love this dress."

Just days earlier, the 31-year-old wore a gorgeous, simple white shirt dress, also boasting puffed sleeves and a fabric belt to cinch her in under the bust. Once again, The Saturdays singer's look went down a storm with viewers. "Where is this dress from, you look gorgeous in it", one asked, while another shared, "You look absolutely beautiful".

