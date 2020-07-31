Marvin Humes just had the cutest reaction to wife Rochelle's maternity fashion The pregnant star wowed viewers on Friday

We can't get over Rochelle Humes's dreamy summer dress. The This Morning guest presenter looked effortlessly chic when she showed off her latest maternity choice on Instagram – and even her husband Marvin Humes approved!

The pregnant Saturdays singer, 31, wore one of our favourite looks to date when she joined Dermot O'Leary to co-host the programme during Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's summer break.

Rochelle – who is expecting her third child with JLS star Marvin – modelled a gorgeous green floral print number from ASOS that suited her to perfection.

It seems we're not the only ones to love her latest look since Marvin was quick to comment under the snap. "Stunning", he wrote, adding a green heart emoji. Safe to say he's a fan of the gorgeous emerald number.

This Morning viewers rushed to buy Rochelle's ASOS dress

The loose, plisseé midi dress features cute frill neck detailing and is perfect for this weekend's heatwave.

It’s currently on the verge of selling out, which comes as no surprise since it's only £30. Plus it's even got pockets – what more do you want from a sundress?

Rochelle teamed hers with a summery pair of white Public Desire mules, and we're bookmarking those for later too.

Plisse midi dress with frill neck in green floral, £30, ASOS

The presenter captioned the picture: "29 weeks pregnant about to host @thismorning with my favourite human @radioleary live on @itv now".

Her followers were all in agreement about how lovely she looked in the floral number. " Lovely dress Rochelle you look absolutely beautiful", one wrote. Another enthused: "You look so pretty and elegant for being heavily pregnant".

