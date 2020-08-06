Trinny Woodall wows in vibrant purple Zara blazer and floaty skirt The This Morning star can pull off any colour!

Despite her extensive collection of designer labels and stunning vintage finds, there's no denying that Trinny Woodall loves a Zara bargain.

The 56-year-old is also a huge fan of bold colours, so it's not surprising that she turns to the high street favourite for some vividly extravagant clothing.

WATCH: Trinny Woodall stuns in Zara while interviewing Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Just this week, the TV star sported a gorgeous purple blazer and matching floaty skirt from the Spanish retailer, which draped over her slim frame beautifully!

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram on Thursday, Trinny can be seen interviewing Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on their wardrobe choices for Tuesday's This Morning.

While the married couple certainly looked stylish, it was Trinny who really stole the show – and we don't think we've seen anyone look as good in oversized clothing as the fashion expert.

Trinny Woodall loves a Zara bargain

Luckily, her frock coat is still in stock. Featuring long sleeves and pronounced shoulders, front flap pockets and double-breasted fastening with metal buttons, it will set you back £59.99. But we think it's worth every penny.

Sadly, her exact skirt appears to have sold out, but H&M has a fabulous version for just £22 in the sale. The 'Circular Skirt' features a wrapover front, high-rise waist, and gorgeous pleats for that wonderful swishy effect.

Circular Skirt, £22, H&M

H&M also has a very similar oversized blazer to the Zara version but for £25 less at just £34.99. If skirts aren't for you, you can team either blazer with a pair of chic culottes, which still give off that swishy feel, but without the breeze! Just add a crisp white T-shirt and some box-fresh trainers or sandals and you're good to go.

Oversized Jacket, £34.99, H&M

ASOS has a great pair for just £25. Keeping with the purple trend, their tailored lilac culottes feature functional pockets and a high-rise waist. We'll definitely be injecting some purple hues into our wardrobes.

