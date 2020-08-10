Perrie Edwards just accessorised her bohemian bikini in the most incredible way The Little Mix singer looked incredible

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards just nailed beach holiday dressing. The singer has been living it up in Ibiza with her Liverpool midfielder boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their friends – and her bikini collection has been nothing short of sensational thus far.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Perrie shared another snap of herself modelling a rust red two-piece with rattan detailing on the halterneck top.

Perrie looked like the ultimate beach babe in her bikini

The Woman Like Me hit-maker showed off her natural beauty by letting her freckles take centre stage, captioning the snap, "'Tis Me". It was Perrie's accessories that really caught our attention, however!

Looking like the ultimate beach babe, Perrie matched her earrings and necklace to the bohemian detailing on her bikini.

The blonde beauty opted for shell hoop earrings and the most gorgeous matching necklace featuring mixed seashells and cute charms. We love the mermaid chic vibes!

We've tracked down a similar chain – and it's just £16.65 in the Topshop sale. Summer bling sorted.

Shell Rope Necklace, £16.65, Topshop

Perrie also took to her Stories to share an empowering message about why she feels confident in her swimwear this year.

She explained: "I always dread post-holiday pics. I reached out to my girl Danielle Peazer and she put me through my paces (very last minute) and I am so grateful because for the first time, I didn't cry, I didn't pick myself apart."

Perrie shared a glimpse inside her holiday wardrobe

Former X Factor dancer Danielle, who previously dated Liam Payne, also weighed in on Perrie's confidence-boosting workouts.

"She learned to love what her body can do through exercise rather than torturing it into getting results", the fitness guru wrote. We love Perrie's newfound confidence!

