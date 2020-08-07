Rochelle Humes reveals morning sickness struggle ahead of welcoming baby boy This is set to be her third child with husband Marvin Humes

She is due to welcome her third child - a little boy - with husband Marvin Humes in the coming months, but Rochelle Humes' pregnancy has been far from smooth sailing.

In the latest issue of HELLO! Magazine, the 31-year-old confessed being in lockdown has been difficult – particularly as she suffered with morning sickness. "I had quite bad morning sickness in lockdown and throwing up and having two kids off school wasn't ideal," she explained.

Rochelle is due to give birth in October and, despite feeling ill early on in the pregnancy, she is now feeling great. The Saturdays star also confessed being at home with her husband and their two daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, has been rewarding. "But I did enjoy the solid, uninterrupted family time. That was the silver lining," she said.

As they enter the final months of her pregnancy, the young family cannot wait to meet the new addition to the family. "The girls are so excited, they literally don't leave me alone," Rochelle laughed. "I don't get a minute; they are just obsessed. They keep saying: 'What's my baby brother doing now?' And I just say: 'Still in my belly.'

The This Morning presenter is already a doting mum to two daughters

"If we are out somewhere and we are buying sweets they say: 'I am just going to get a packet for my baby brother,' and I think: 'It will be a long time before he can eat those!'"

The mum-of-two is a regular guest presenter on This Morning, as well as host of TV game, shows Ninja Warrior and The Hit List (which she fronts with Marvin). She has also created a children’s beauty range and turned her hand to writing children’s fiction.

Meanwhile, Marvin is a popular DJ on Capital Radio and recently reunited with his JLS bandmates to prepare for a comeback tour next year. On top of that, the couple have had the added stress of moving house. But despite their myriad of projects, Rochelle says family will always come first. "My kids are always number one on the list and my family is the priority. If it doesn't fit in with our life, then it doesn't happen," she said.

This will be Marvin and Rochelle's third child together

Rochelle's second children's book, The Mega Magic Teacher Swap, comes 18 months after her first, The Mega Magic Hair Swap, which won praise for its diversity and encouraging body positivity among young girls.

"Obviously I wasn't pre-empting that we were going to be in the middle of a global pandemic, so now it's more poignant than ever," the star explained.

