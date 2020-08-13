It's official: Laura Whitmore's impressively coordinated heatwave look has to be our favourite yet.

MORE: Lightweight face masks for the hot summer months – the best breathable and cooling face coverings for the heatwave

The Love Island star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself sitting in the back of a cab, writing: "Underneath all this is one sweaty mess. Dress @scampanddude mask @greshamblake chain @katiemullallyjewellery."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Laura Whitmore reveals surprising upside to self-isolation

The Irish presenter donned a bumblebee print mask alongside a leopard print dress, both in a near-identical shade of electric blue.

MORE: 10 tie-dye face masks to brighten up your post-lockdown going out look

Laura shared her outfit on Instagram

MORE: Topshop has a huge sale on face masks right now - and wait until you see the pink tiger print one

Laura's fans were left obsessed with her bold style choice, telling the star so in the comment section of her post.

"Super matching going on there," wrote one, with another adding: "When your mask almost matches your dress. #winning." A third noted: "Loving the matching top and mask!"

Best of all, Laura's mask, which hails from contemporary tailor Gresham Blake, will only set you back £10!

Bees Face Mask, £10, Gresham Blake

Made from breathable cotton and with two PM2.5 filters, the eye-popping cover-up is a super stylish choice for anyone after a little extra protection.

In his product description, Gresham explains: "I have based these masks on ones that I wore during a motor bike trip we went on during a visit to Vietnam in 2019. I found them comfortable, and the extra under chin panel, adjustable side adjusters and with the added wire over the nose that once pinched gives a tailored fit."

It seems that bright blue is Laura's colour of choice this summer!

Earlier in August, the 35-year-old donned a beautiful, piercing turquoise dress by the Vampire's Wife, and just days before uploaded a beach photo in which she could be seen wearing a fabulous polka dot swimsuit in the same colour.

Keep those bold looks coming, Laura!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.