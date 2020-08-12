You'll never guess how a chic gingham skirt changed Dianne Buswell's life The Strictly star shared an amazing anecdote

Dianne Buswell shared a photo of herself wearing a punchy gingham mini skirt on Wednesday, and you won't believe the story behind the Strictly star's "lucky skirt".

Dianne revealed that she wore the skirt to her Strictly Come Dancing interview, hilariously adding that she had only bought it the morning of her life-changing meeting, and even changed into it in the shopping centre bathrooms!

Dianne shared the story on Instagram

The Australian dancer explained: "Fun little fact for you all: I got this skirt the morning of my Strictly Come Dancing interview.

"I got changed in the shopping centre toilet into my new outfit and went over for my interview. So now I class this skirt as my lucky skirt. Obvs I didn’t wear it with this top."

Dianne also shared a selfie taken on the day

Dianne then added: "I'm sure I took a selfie in that toilet let me try and find it."

Lo and behold, the redhead found the exact photo she was talking about!

Posting a bathroom selfie taken the morning of the big day, Dianne wrote: "There it is the moment before the interview! I was so nervous."

Gingham crêpe miniskirt, £98, GANNI

If Dianne has got you craving gingham, Ganni's sweet gingham crêpe mini skirt is a perfect replica, and is ideal for balmy and chillier days alike.

Pair with a crisp white T-shirt and slides when the mercury rises, and once it drops come autumn pop a pair of black tights and white trainers beneath it and earn yourself some major cool points.

The 31-year-old often shares amazing throwback photos with her social media followers, and earlier in August, shocked fans when she uploaded a photo of herself with brown hair!

Simply captioned: "Major throwback," Dianne could be seen posing alongside two friends, and her hair is a dark shade of brown.

Dressed in a fitted black denim dress and smiling from ear to ear, Dianne looked so different!

