Vogue Williams stuns in gorgeous minidress - just three weeks after giving birth! Vogue enjoyed a date with Spencer

Vogue Williams has been on cloud nine since welcoming baby Gigi with husband Spencer Matthews three weeks ago. On Tuesday, the beauty revealed she was going out without her newborn daughter or son Theodore, 22 months, taking to Instagram to show off her incredible lunch date outfit.

The 34-year-old star looked amazing in a belted shirtdress from Raquette, giving the look a chic twist by rolling up her sleeves.

The thigh-skimming number was accessorised to perfection thanks to a gold pendant necklace, a white bag and pretty wedge heels.

Vogue wrote: "All dressed up for my date with Spen! I have been home a lot which is amazing to be able to do. I’ve spent all my time with my babies but I do look forward to a nice lunch out... where to next."

New mum Vogue looked simply incredible

The star's followers were all amazed by the picture, asking, "Where do you get the energy from" and "How do you look so amazing after just having a baby??"

We've found a dupe for Vogue's dress on ASOS, which would be the perfect casual choice for any socially-distanced outings. We can't promise you'll look as amazing as the Irish presenter, though!

Utility Belted Mini Cotton Shirt Dress, £17.50, ASOS

Since giving birth, Vogue has been delighting her followers with snippets of her family life and her amazing post-baby wardrobe. Vogue's maternity style was also on point – remember when she wore the H&M dress of the summer?

It seems baby Gigi is destined to follow in her stylish footsteps since the tiny tot already has a wardrobe most of us can only dream of.

Vogue and Spencer welcomed baby Gigi three weeks ago

Vogue recently made hearts melt when she shared an Instagram snap of her baby wearing pink and white checked summer dress – so adorable.

