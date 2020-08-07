Lightweight face masks for the hot summer months – the best breathable and cooling face coverings for the heatwave

Katherine Robinson
The heatwave means regular face masks aren’t comfortable. We’ve rounded up the best lightweight breathable and cooling masks for the hot summer months and you can buy them online
Summer is here but the pandemic continues – and face masks are now mandatory in many public spaces, including in shops and on public transport. But when the heatwave hits, wearing a regular face mask isn't going to be comfortable. Why not opt for a lightweight face mask that is just as effective, but doesn't feel like it’s suffocating you?
We’ve gathered together the best breathable and cooling face coverings for the rising temperatures – and you can buy them all online.
SHOP: Best face masks for kids - the ones they'll want to wear
You'll struggle to find a more lightweight, stretchy mask than this
Lightweight face masks, £3.49 for one, £9.99 for a 3-pack, Etsy
Pacamask’s lightweight offering is made with silver ion fabric which wicks away moisture to keep the wearer cool and fresh
Antibacterial face mask meadow (other prints available), £17.99, Pacamask
Vistaprint’s masks are some of the most breathable on the market, and they’re made of anti-moisture fabric
Oxford face mask (other prints available) £9.94, Vistaprint
These sporty masks are designed for exercising in, so you can imagine how lightweight and breathable they are
Reebok lightweight face masks 3 pack, £14.95, Reebok
The big plus point of these lightweight, self-cleaning masks is that they are one of the safest available – they feature a nanofilter and an exhalation valve, which makes them extra breathable
Big logo white face mask with nanofilter, £26.72, är
You can buy 10 of these feather-light masks for 11.99, making them extremely good value
Reusable lightweight face mask, £4.99, Etsy
If you want something lightweight and a little bit fancy, this mask looks super glam and is made with anti-viral aerosilver antimicrobial yarn, which removes moisture and is extra breathable. It also comes with a chic carry case.
Luxe noir rock chick mask, £59, The Avant Guarde
Adjustable ear loops are a handy feature of this lightweight face mask, which is also available in packs of ten.
Lightweight cotton face mask, £2.99 or £19.99 for ten, Etsy
WATCH: Royals wearing face coverings
SHOP: Where to get a stylish face mask - we've found the best
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.