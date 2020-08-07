Lightweight face masks for the hot summer months – the best breathable and cooling face coverings for the heatwave beat the heat with these summer-ready face coverings

Summer is here but the pandemic continues – and face masks are now mandatory in many public spaces, including in shops and on public transport. But when the heatwave hits, wearing a regular face mask isn't going to be comfortable. Why not opt for a lightweight face mask that is just as effective, but doesn't feel like it’s suffocating you?

We’ve gathered together the best breathable and cooling face coverings for the rising temperatures – and you can buy them all online.

You'll struggle to find a more lightweight, stretchy mask than this

Lightweight face masks, £3.49 for one, £9.99 for a 3-pack, Etsy

Pacamask’s lightweight offering is made with silver ion fabric which wicks away moisture to keep the wearer cool and fresh

Antibacterial face mask meadow (other prints available), £17.99, Pacamask

Vistaprint’s masks are some of the most breathable on the market, and they’re made of anti-moisture fabric

Oxford face mask (other prints available) £9.94, Vistaprint

These sporty masks are designed for exercising in, so you can imagine how lightweight and breathable they are

Reebok lightweight face masks 3 pack, £14.95, Reebok

The big plus point of these lightweight, self-cleaning masks is that they are one of the safest available – they feature a nanofilter and an exhalation valve, which makes them extra breathable

Big logo white face mask with nanofilter, £26.72, är

You can buy 10 of these feather-light masks for 11.99, making them extremely good value

Reusable lightweight face mask, £4.99, Etsy

If you want something lightweight and a little bit fancy, this mask looks super glam and is made with anti-viral aerosilver antimicrobial yarn, which removes moisture and is extra breathable. It also comes with a chic carry case.

Luxe noir rock chick mask, £59, The Avant Guarde

Adjustable ear loops are a handy feature of this lightweight face mask, which is also available in packs of ten.

Lightweight cotton face mask, £2.99 or £19.99 for ten, Etsy

