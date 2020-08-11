Ruth Langsford headed straight to her hairdresser last month when they finally reopened on July 4 following closure due to COVID-19.

And just weeks after her last visit, she was back in her loyal hairdresser Leo Bancroft's salon on Tuesday to add some "summer highlights" to her 'do.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford unveils her hair transformation after months in lockdown

Posting a clip of herself to her Instagram Stories, sitting under a heater with foils in her hair and wearing a face mask, Ruth simply wrote: "Cooking! A few summer highlights.”

Sadly, Ruth has yet to show off the results of her visit, but we've no doubt she looks amazing!

Ruth Langsford added some 'summer highlights' to her hair

Last month, Ruth shared a video of herself arriving at the salon at 7am. "Morning, yes I am finally here, I am at Leo Bancroft's Salon in Weybridge. Look I am the only one here at the moment, this is one of the rooms upstairs," she said as she showed fans around.

"All socially distanced, I've got my mask… getting these roots done finally, look how dark those are. Can't wait! I've got my own coffee, we're all set, I've got my mask… see you later!"

Ruth Langsford revealed her first hair transformation in July

She captioned the brief clip: "EXCITING DAY!....back at @leobancroftsalon to get my blonde on with @steffmiller83 Well done @leobancroft Kirsty & all the staff for creating such a clean, safe environment....it's great to have you back!! Face mask gifted to me by the wonderful @helene_berman_london #supersaturday #hair #highlights #happy."

Showing off her new look several hours later, Ruth shared another clip with her nearly one million followers and said: "There we go, all done, back home, blonde highlights done, cut by Leo! I was going to try and keep it as long as I could but I had so many split ends that I had to go a little bit shorter but it will grow! Just happy to have my blonde back."

She later paid tribute to her team and all other hairdressers: "And so happy to be back at the salon, well done Leo and Kirsty and all the staff at the salon for making it a really good experience, I know you worked very hard, as have all you hairdressers out there, so welcome back!"

