Kelly Brook nails heatwave dressing in the most gorgeous minidress The Heart FM presenter wowed in florals

Kelly Brook just wore her most glamorous work outfit ever. The Heart FM presenter, 40, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her latest look – and it's seriously glam.

The model turned up the heat in a plunging red floral dress from New Look with a very daring neckline. Filming herself modelling the pretty summer minidress before taking her place behind the mic, Kelly ensured fans got a good look at her gorgeous frock.

WATCH: Kelly turns up the heat at the Heart FM studios

The cherry on top was Kelly's cute straw hat – perfect for keeping cool during the sizzling UK heatwave. We absolutely love her workwear wardrobe!

Kelly's New Look dress is sadly out of stock, but we reckon this cheap and cheerful Shein number will do the trick if you're looking to copy her look.

The brunette beauty accessorised her look with beautiful, vintage-inspired necklaces from Kirstie Le Marque.

If the name rings a bell it's because Holly Willoughby is also a fan of the amazing brand, and was sporting a star pendant from the brand during her recent holiday.

Kelly showed off her gorgeous Kirstie Le Marque necklace

Kelly opted for "nautical vibes" by layering two anchor and compass pendant chains, adding a boho vibe to her outfit.

Looking to recreate her bling on a budget? We absolutely love this compass necklace from & Other Stories – it looks so much more expensive that its £17 price tag.

Compass Pendant Necklace, £17, & Other Stories

Kelly has been delighting fans with her summer looks in recent weeks; from her jaw-dropping gold swimsuit to her £22 Tesco dress, she's the queen of versatile dressing.

