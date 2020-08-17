Stacey Solomon didn't let the rainy weather dampen her spirits on Sunday when she enjoyed dinner out with her partner Joe Swash and their son Rex. Instead of opting for a raincoat or waterproof shoes, the Loose Women star sported a strappy blue mini dress from In The Style and white flip flops. We're loving the summery vibe!

"The weather is miserable and it doesn't look like it's going to change...but we are going for a roast so perfect excuse to put the dress on I've wanted to wear all week," Stacey wrote as she showed off the delicate blue floral frock hanging on her personalised clothes hanger.

When she modelled her outfit in the mirror, the mum-of-three's frock appeared to feature a V-neck and ruffled waist, while two straps could be seen tied around her back as she walked to Toby Carvery. However, Stacey later realised she had been wearing the dress wrong for the entire evening, and revealed it was actually her fans' interest in her outfit that drew her attention to her fashion mishap.

The Loose Women star only realised her fashion mishap once she returned home!

"So many of you are asking where my dress is from so I thought I'll just go and get a link to it and put it on here, only to realise I've got it on backwards! It doesn't even look the same!" she said, giggling to the camera. "This is what it's supposed to look like," Stacey wrote next to a photo of the model wearing the dress with a high neckline and low-cut back. We wouldn't have even noticed the mistake had she not pointed it out, so we think Stacey could have gotten away with it!

Lorna Luxe broderie dress, £40, In The Style

The 30-year-old's exact dress doesn't appear to be available to buy, but the brand sells the same pattern in a shirt dress with broderie trim and bell sleeves. Costing £40, we're almost certain it would be more difficult to make the same fashion faux pas with this style!

