Presenting Loose Women on Monday morning, Andrea McLean certainly made a stylish return to the panel when she stepped out in the dreamiest summer dress from Nobody's Child - a favourite fashion brand of Stacey Solomon. Looking fabulous in florals, the mum-of-two opted for a 90s inspired maxi dress, which retails at just £35 online. Adorned in a pink and red ditsy print, Andrea's A-line frock features a V-neck, button-up front and short sleeves. An all-rounder, it's even made with eco-responsible fabric!

Completing her desk-to-daywear ensemble, Andrea donned her go-to silver hooped jewelry set and styled her brunette hair in loose curls. As for her makeup, the TV star opted for a natural and dewy look. Her eyes were dusted in a smokey brown shadow, complete with rosy blusher and a high-shine nude-pink gloss to match - gorgeous.

Andrea wowed viewers in her floral summer dress

Still available on the Nobody's Child website, we can see Andrea's dress paired with nude wedges, statement earrings, and a bold red lip for date night dinners and drinks with the girls. Looking for something more casual? Give off retro vibes by adding box-fresh trainers and cat-eye sunglasses.

Pink and Red Ditsy Leana Maxi Dress, £35, Nobody's Child

A brand to watch, Nobody's Child is also popular with Andrea's Loose Women co-star, Stacey Solomon who recently wowed fans when she appeared in a star print playsuit from the label. Heading out on a UK staycation alongside Joe Swash and their son, Rex, Stacey enjoyed a weekend away in Sidmouth, where she teamed her peach playsuit with a wide-brimmed straw hat. Priced at £32, Stacey's latest outfit is still available to shop online through ASOS, but we reckon it won't be around for much longer!

Both Stacey and Andrea are dressed by Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - also known as MotherShoppers - who are known to style the majority of panelists on the show, so it's hardly surprising that they've both fallen in love with the Nobody's Child collection.

