Stacey Solomon sends fans wild in an ASOS summer dress

Stacey Solomon loves a smock dress, and she certainly sent fans wild when she stepped out in a lovely lemon number to film Friday's episode of Loose Women. Keeping cool amidst the soaring temperatures, the mum-of-three opted for a breezy summer dress from Scandinavian label PIECES, which currently retails at £45 on ASOS.

Fitted with a high collar, blouson cuffed sleeves, and broderie ruffles, the mum-of-three teamed her statement mini with silver hooped earrings and stylish white flats. She wore her caramel hair down in loose curls and modelled her go-to makeup look - a smokey brown eye complete with voluminous eyelashes, rosy blusher, and a high-shine nude lipgloss.

Loving Stacey's look? You can still shop her gorgeous smock dress in UK sizes 6-14, but we'd recommend acting fast – after Stacey's Loose Women appearance, we reckon this summer staple is going to sell out in no time! Pair your new purchase with white trainers to run errands or style up with nude wedges for all your garden party needs.

Revered for her laidback yet sophisticated sense of style, the TV star often sends her fans flocking to the shops to get their hands on her latest buys. It seems that funky psychedelic prints are Stacey's go-to at the moment as she's being spotted wearing a number of pretty patterned ensembles this week.

On Wednesday, she wowed in a kaleidoscopic tracksuit adorned in blue, green, pink, and yellow stripes. While showing off her head-turning look, she announced some very exciting news, telling her followers: "Off to work… lots of exciting, serious meetings so I thought a rainbow glittery tracksuit would be perfect. Hope you're all ok." She paired her colorful co-ord with box-fresh trainers and a beige woven bag.

As for Thursday the star shared a mirror selfie with her followers, and the comfy short and T-shirt sleepwear set she was wearing certainly had us reaching for our sunglasses. We can't wait to see what else Stacey has in store this summer!

