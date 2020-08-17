You won't believe what's inside Kelly Brook's surprise volcano birthday cake The Heart Radio presenter is the best aunty!

If you've got a birthday coming up, then look no further than Kelly Brook for birthday cake inspiration. The Heart FM presenter shocked fans when she shared several videos of an epic culinary creation she presented to her nephew Quinn for his first birthday – and it's so epic we want one.

With the song You're Welcome from Disney movie Moana playing in the background, Kelly's video showed off the volcano cake, complete with chocolate sprinkles, mini dinosaurs and eggs around the base and a giant sparkler sticking out of the top. And the inside was just as impressive!

"Not even COVID can get in the way of Aunty Kelly celebrating Quinn's birthday," the video was captioned, as Kelly cut into the cake. Layers of rainbow coloured sponge were sandwiched together with vanilla buttercream, while more mini eggs, jelly snakes and other sweets came pouring out of the hollow middle.

Kelly celebrated her nephew Quinn's first birthday at the weekend

While we were prepared to be seriously impressed with Kelly's baking skills, another close-up photo of the cake revealed it was not the 40-year-old's handiwork. "Tiffanyj_h made this volcano cake!!! It's delish!" Kelly revealed, giving fans a glimpse of the crumbled cookie on top and the orange and red icing dripping down the sides.

The Heart Radio presenter gave fans a peek inside the rainbow surprise cake

However, Kelly did appear to get creative in the kitchen for the savoury part of the meal, whipping up a tasty Sunday roast and even sharing her clever hack to achieve the perfect Yorkshire puddings. Joking she was having a cook-off with Phillip Turner, she revealed: "It's all in the 8 eggs!" Judging from the perfectly puffed finished result, we'll take her word for it. She served the Yorkshire puddings with "some veg, potatoes, cheesy leeks, cauliflower cheese, stuffing, some lovely lamb."

We wouldn't mind trying their tasty family dinner, followed by a wedge of the volcano cake, of course!

